Christina Applegate gets into details of grievances with hit reality dating show

Christina Applegate has some complaints about a hit reality show

Christina Applegate has shared her list of grievances with hit reality show Love Island.

Taking to X, Applegate first announced herself to be a fan of the show, then went on to weigh in on what needs improvement.

“I adore Love Island. Have watched every season,” she declared.

She continued: “[But] I have a beef with production and contestants. Can you pls stop making weird sounds with your water bottles? like holding straw in mouth and chewing it and not sipping.”

The Bad Moms star also highlighted her being irritated by “ girls with long nails making clicky clackety sounds” on the show.

She then voiced her opinion of the deodorants the cast chooses.

“White deodorant on the armpits in the heat is gross. Now you all are very attractive people, please use clear deodorant!!!” she wrote.

“The white pus-looking s–t in the folds is not bueno. This is just me helping you be the best version of you,” she continued.

Taking to the comments, one user agreed with the Dead to Me actress, writing, “I hate when it curdles (vomit face emoji). It reminds of something too graphic to share. I legit can’t even type it.”

Christina Applegate went on to describe it for the commentor, writing, “Well I will say it for you. Yeast infection. That’s all I see now.”