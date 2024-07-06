 
Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend keeps identity private despite pregnancy news

The actress opened up about keeping her boyfriend’s identity private

Lindsay Hubbard revealed why her boyfriend does not want to be in the spotlight.

The Summer House actress announced her pregnancy news on July 4, despite her boyfriend’s excitement to be a dad, she disclosed to People magazine, that he is not excited about being in the public eye.

She said to the outlet of her man, a doctor who works in biotech investing, "He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job.”

"Obviously, I'm a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it's weird. But I need to respect his privacy here,” Hubbard added.

During the Summer House 8 reunion in June, Hubbard first revealed that she is dating “a wonderful man.”

She mentioned that they had dated previously for “three and a half years ago” but after her engagement with Carl Radke ended, Hubbard reconnected with him in December 2023.

Hubbard said at the time, "I would say it's tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support."

