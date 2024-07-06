 
Kate Beckinsale suffers injury while finding her pet dog

The actress’s pomeranian dog went missing

July 06, 2024

Kate Beckinsale’s July 4th holiday turned out to be a misfortunate day but it had a happy ending.

The 50-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday and posted that her missing pet pup, named Myf ran away because of fireworks.

She shared a post about her missing pomeranian,"Myf has gone missing if anyone finds her in the Beverly Hills area please can you DM me thank you so much."

After an hour Beckinsale shared the good news that she has found her pup.

"Jesus effing jeffing Christ we found her. @joe_rome out here saving everybody," she wrote in the caption of a video showing Myf.

But unluckily during the search she suffered a knee injury, “She’s back, ow, I really hurt my knee… Myf you f------ scared the s--- out of us. F------ July 4, Joe… Jesus Christ," she said in the clip.

"What do you have to say for yourself?" she asked her pet while turning the camera towards him.

Moreover in another Intagram story she explained, "Myf, you're ok, oh Myf, you don't love fireworks, it turns out!" she said, before showing her followers her injuries again.”

While pointing out her previous pet cat who died a year ago she noted, "I think when Clive was here Clive didn't give a s--- about fireworks, so Myf also didn't give a s***.”

