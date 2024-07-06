Dua Lipa makes major headway on London home's mega basement after legal battle

Dua Lipa has reportedly started work on her London home’s mega basement, after a three-year long legal battle.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer bought the property back in 2017 for £6.75 million when she was just 22 years old.

However, as per Mail Online, after the submission of proposal plans in December 2021 which included building of pool, steam room, shower, changing room, relaxation zone, cinema, studio waiting area and lobby, she ended up having a serious legal battle with conservationists and the local council, over her Grand Designs-style plans for a massive makeover of her home including a basement swimming pool - complete with a 'chill-out area'

In regards to Dua’s other plans, she also wanted to demolish a rear extension and build a new one to create a family room with a green roof - which planners at the local council and conservationists opposed.

Furthermore, the source began at length by explaining to the outlet, “Her building team will have to keep the sounds of power tools to a whisper and all the equipment must be mounted with anti-vibration insulators. No one should be aware any work is taking place and Dua's neighbors could kick up a stink if they are. Dua doesn't want to cause any annoyance and she is looking forward to making her house a home.”



In order to start work immediately, The Levitating pop star picked up the North London pad and submitted plans for renovations, but the scheme has been going backwards and forwards with her local council ever since.

A source told The Sun last year, “Dua's plans for her house are epic and after four years she has finally started looking for builders to start work on her music studio, pool, gym, cinema and chillout area. She has to adhere to some pretty strict agreements because of how much objection there was to her plans over the loss of green space.”

In regards to the construction of the house, the building has commenced with builders digging under the house and tearing out the internal walls.