 
Geo News

Lupita Nyong'o reveals how she helped her during 'hard times'

Lupita Nyong'o talks about her love for cats

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Lupita Nyongo reveals how she helped her during hard times
Lupita Nyong'o reveals how she helped her during 'hard times'

Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she adopted a rescue cat to help her during her "hard times.”

Speaking to People, the 41-year-old actress revealed that her new film A Quiet Place: Day One forced her to learn about cats, and now she can’t “imagine life without” her new pal named Yoyo.

"This film [ 'A Quiet Place: Day One'] forced me to learn about cats and I had to look like I loved the cat. In the process I actually fell in love [with the cat],” said Lupita.

"There's something that melts your heart when they hold onto you,” she continued. “When I got back to my real life and I was going through a hard time, I just had a little voice saying: 'Get a cat' so I got a cat.”

"I have not regretted it. I'm way less lonely with my cat. He pried my heart open,” the 12 Years A Slave actress added.

Recently, Lupita shared that she was scared of cats before working with one on her A Quiet Place sequel in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

"I had a real fear of them before this movie. I couldn't even ben in the same room as a cat, so that wasn't going to work,” she told outlet at that time.

"But I got some therapy and very slowly got over my fear, to the point that I was able to look convincing as the devoted cat owner that Sam is – hopefully,” added Lupita.

Coldplay reaches major milestone with ex-manager prolonged lawsuit
Coldplay reaches major milestone with ex-manager prolonged lawsuit
Jennifer Lopez wears wedding ring again amid Ben Affleck split buzz
Jennifer Lopez wears wedding ring again amid Ben Affleck split buzz
BBMAK reflects on 'pinch-me moment' career amid reunion after 20 years
BBMAK reflects on 'pinch-me moment' career amid reunion after 20 years
Which OTT bagged ‘Despicable Me 4' streaming rights?
Which OTT bagged ‘Despicable Me 4' streaming rights?
Playboi Carti set to drop new album after 4 years
Playboi Carti set to drop new album after 4 years
Brad Pitt gears up for Formula One movie, amid his bitter divorce battle with Jolie
Brad Pitt gears up for Formula One movie, amid his bitter divorce battle with Jolie
Taylor Swift cheers the summer success of Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift cheers the summer success of Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake in 'Not Like Us' music video video
Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake in 'Not Like Us' music video