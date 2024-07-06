Lupita Nyong'o reveals how she helped her during 'hard times'

Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she adopted a rescue cat to help her during her "hard times.”

Speaking to People, the 41-year-old actress revealed that her new film A Quiet Place: Day One forced her to learn about cats, and now she can’t “imagine life without” her new pal named Yoyo.

"This film [ 'A Quiet Place: Day One'] forced me to learn about cats and I had to look like I loved the cat. In the process I actually fell in love [with the cat],” said Lupita.

"There's something that melts your heart when they hold onto you,” she continued. “When I got back to my real life and I was going through a hard time, I just had a little voice saying: 'Get a cat' so I got a cat.”

"I have not regretted it. I'm way less lonely with my cat. He pried my heart open,” the 12 Years A Slave actress added.

Recently, Lupita shared that she was scared of cats before working with one on her A Quiet Place sequel in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

"I had a real fear of them before this movie. I couldn't even ben in the same room as a cat, so that wasn't going to work,” she told outlet at that time.

"But I got some therapy and very slowly got over my fear, to the point that I was able to look convincing as the devoted cat owner that Sam is – hopefully,” added Lupita.