Martha Stewart's debate with critics escalates

Martha Stewart's debate with critics for calling her lounge bland escalates

Martha Stewart is sticking with her recent living room transformation whether her fans like it or not.

The former Martha Stewart Show host took to Instagram to let her two million followers know she's not changing a thing about her house in Maine with another picture of her lounge and a long caption.

"I rarely read all the comments that come in after I post but because I was so happy at the transformation of my Maine living room I did go through many of the comments and was surprised at the harsh judgment so many displayed !!!" she began her post.

Stewart, 82, spoke of the effort that went into redecorating the space with 'a professional decorator' as she she blended brown and beige furniture and threw in some yellow pieces from her old home in Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton, that she sold two years ago.



"I and my Maine helpers spent three hours moving out the old furniture and putting in the new. We were pleased that the pieces actually fit the room and were proportionate to the large size of the space. The [sic] was not a 'decorator's' professional installation, it was an attempt to change quickly and efficiently."



The famed television personality went on to explain her thought process behind the decoration pieces.

"Making a house a home or a room a beautiful livable space takes a lot more than three hours. Of course there will be color, plants, mirrors, a new rug or two and other art and objects. Stay tuned!!!! And by the way the birds are chromo lithographs by Carroll Tyson known as the '6Audubon of Maine' -so beautiful!" she concluded her Thursday post.



The trolling didn't end there as despite many followers reassuring Stewart of doing a great job, one user quipped if Stewart herself would even sit there.

"Wow! It looks great but the bigger question is will you sit down???!!?? Love everything you do!" read the comment.

Stewart wasn't made sure to not leave any breadcrumbs as she replied, "I may one day!"

Stewart's response comes a day after she posted a carousel of photos her living room's transformation after previously enjoying grey blue upholstery.



“We switched the living room from grey blue upholstery to a creamy pale buttery yellow ( all the yellow came from lily pond lane which I sold two years ago!),” she told fans. “The library is much more comfortable now and the faux Bois table is now the card table I love the rustic yet elegant charm of this lovely 1925 house,” Stewart said on Wednesday.