Patrick Mahomes shows off wife Brittany at Winbledon

Patrick Mahomes holds hands with wife, Brittany while they enjoy tennis at Winbledon

Patrick Mahomes spotted with his wife, Brittany at a spot of tennis on the fifth day of Winbledon on Friday.

The couple held hands as they made their way through the busy crowds, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London.

In regards to their dressing, the Kansas City Chiefs star donned a summery light grey suit with a pinstriped pattern, matching his white top with some bright white trainers.

He completed the look with reflective yellow sunglasses, while, Brittany Mahomes stunned in a navy blue Gucci mini dress with red and white details. She further flashed her tanned pins and accessorized with a red Gucci heart-shaped cross body bag and some designer trainers.

The blonde beauty completed the look with some gold jewelry and tinted sunglasses, wearing her long tresses in waves.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany seemed in high spirits, flashed a smile as they found their seats and then she got herself a drink.

Furthermore, The American couple seemed to be having a good time in the capital, after attending the Morgan Wallen concert at BST Hyde Park in London on Thursday.

As per Mail Online, it was just another stop on a long vacation for the Mahomes family, with Patrick and Brittany visiting many other countries during their time off.