Emma Roberts reveals why 'Madame Web' flopped at box office

Emma Roberts has shared her thoughts on why Madame Web flopped at the box office.

During an interview with Variety, the 33-year-old actress blamed “internet culture” for the reason behind the flop of her film released in February.

"Things work; things don't work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not," Emma told the outlet.

"And the truth is, you can't. Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, 'This did well?' There is no secret. It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time,” she continued. “Everything else is like a wish and a prayer."

Emma noted that Hollywood is unpredictable, adding, “I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something.”

“I personally really loved 'Madame Web,'" she shared. "I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie."