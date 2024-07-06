 
7 chic looks from Michael Rubi's July party

While all those chic dresses may have been hung back into closets by now, here's a look at who wore what

July 06, 2024

7 chic looks from Michael Rubi's July party

The Fouth July celebration at Michael Rubi's mansion in Hamptons is still making headlines with the star-studded evening.

Fanatics owner and billionaire Michael Rubin and his wife Camille Fishel were joined by the Kardashian sisters, Emily Ratakowski, Megan Fox, Meghan Thee Stallion, Camila Cabello, and Winnie Harlow who really amped up their fashion statements for the July party.

While all those chic dresses may have been hung back into closets by now, here's a look at who wore what.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian 

Kim Kardashian channeled her inner goddess in a bright white floor-length dress while her younger sister Khloe opted for a full length dress with side cutouts.

Meghan Fox

Meghan Fox showed up in an eyelet babydoll minidress with cap sleeves next to Mchine Gun Kelly. She completed her look with a silver choker and loose wavy tresses.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello opted for a white backless top and matching maxi skirt with blonde hair in a messy updo.

Emily Ratakowski

Emily Ratakowski turned up the heat in a white tunic dress with a daring hemline.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber went for a halter-neck white dress with a front split. She tied her hair up and finished the look with dazzling earrings adn a short necklace.

Meghan Thee Stallion

Meghan Thee Stallion donned a short flowy dress with side cutouts. 

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow wore a plunging semi-sheer gown with a cowl neckline and draped hood.

