What's inside Miranda Hart's new book?

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart has revealed a new book will explain the treasures which have helped her recover from a dark testing period in her life in recent years.



The actor turned writer was a hugely successful star on screen and stage for two decades, but in the last few years has barely been seen in the public spotlight.

In a video posted on Twitter, the comedian revealed she would release a book called I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You which is now available to pre-order.

She could be seen saying, "I'm sharing the treasures that I learned in darkness. And the things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered. In a way I never thought possible."

She added, "I'm honest in here about well, there's so much I could say, but I'm just gonna say this... I've been through a very unexpected decade in my life, and they've been some surprising and incredible joys, but also some really difficult, equally surprising challenges. All the tests and trials I've been through are in here when you buy it. I'm here, I'm intact, I got through it."

I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, is set for release on October 10. Miranda first found success in 2002 when she began stand up and sketch shows in London and the Edinburgh Fringe.

However, she really hit the big time with her semi-autobiographical BBC sitcom Miranda, which was based on her earlier BBC Radio 2 radio series Miranda Hart's Joke Shop.