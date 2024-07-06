 
Mick Jagger delivers energetic performance in Vancouver show

80-year-old Mick Jagger is performing at The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds show

July 06, 2024

Singer Mick Jagger brought his energetic display on stage at The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds show in Vancouver.

The 80-year-old singer while donning a bejewelled yellow jacket performed The Rolling Stones' gig, entertaining the crowd at BC Place stadium.

Mick joined his fellow rocker bandmates 77-year-old Ronnie Wood and 80-year-old Keith Richards they delighted fans with some of their most iconic tunes.

Earlier last week, the group touched down in Chicago as they continued their sell-out American leg tour.

For the night, Mick sported a maroon leather jacket with a shimmery matching top underneath, catching the eye in his edgy look.

Keith and Ronnie accompanied him, displaying their rockers skills during the very vibrant performance at Soldier Field.

The band have now been touring for more than 60 years.

