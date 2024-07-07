 
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for wearing a white diaper

Kim Kardashian gets teased by fans over her 4th of July outfit as they called it “white diaper.”

July 07, 2024

Kim Kardashian gets mocked by fans over her 4th of July outfit as they called it “white diaper.”

While taking part celebrations for the 4th of July, Kim attended Michael Rubin's 4th of July Party in a stunning white dress that split opinions among fans and critics.

In regards to Kim’s outfit, she was wearing a white dress, ornamented with draping and cut-outs that ignited uproar on platforms like Reddit and X. One critic even stated that it appeared as if Kim was sporting a "White Diaper".

According to the report by Mirror US, another observer chimed in, stating, "At first glance, it looks like another flop.”

It is pertinent to mention that a third person chimed in with criticism about the outfit, saying, "This makes her look pregnant and I know she's not the draping is so weird," while another added their opinion, "Maybe it's that time of the month or she ate something, but the draping is weird."

Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user claimed that there was a "ban" on social media from posting snaps from the party. The user penned, "It's no surprise, considering Kim and her crew of 'all-natural beauties' likely didn't want their unfiltered faces and bodies exposed to the world after last year's fiasco.”

Furthermore, this came after Kim was slammed for making her 40th birthday tribute to sister Khloe all about herself, with fans asking why the reality star is in every snap. 

