Vin Diesel keeps pressure on studio bosses with 'clever' strategy

Vin Diesel's latest post is said to have come amid reports that he was having a tussle with the studio over the budget of Fast and Furious 11 and is seeking fans' support on social media to pressure the executives.

In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old shared a clip of his favourite Black Dodge muscle cars on the track, captioning, "We're on our way."

The post comes on the heels of reports claiming Vin is at odds with Universal Studio over the budget of what seems to be the last Fast and Furious film in the franchise.

"Vin isn't handling the new reality of moviemaking in 2024 as well as he could," the insider told In Touch.

A source gives an insight into the studio's thinking: "The studio wants him to make the next movie, the purported finale, a lot cheaper than the $250 million that was spent on Fast X to increasingly diminishing returns."

"That movie cost way too much, and so did the ninth movie, 2021's pandemic-era F9."

They are "just begging Vin to get creative and figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper, but Vin does not get that."

On the other hand, "Vin still, relentlessly, wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever, and he's taking his case to the fans with these social media updates he's doing. It's a clever strategy, but is it a wise one?"

2026 was set to be the year of the release of Fast & Furious 11, and the shooting is said to have started in early 2025.