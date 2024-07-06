BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept

BTS Jimin just teased yet another musical project coming our way and he looks rather Michael Jackson coded.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, the official account of the popular K-pop boyband, BTS’ official Instagram page, uploaded six different concepts of Jimin’s upcoming endeavor titled, Serenade.

With one teaser and five pictures, Jimin could be seen posing with an electric guitar and a rock-star themed jacket that majorly resembles the glamorous looks Michael Jackson used to carry.

Particularly speaking of the video, Jimin could be seen holding his guitar on stage as lights slowly lit up his surroundings and a blur zoom is made to his face.

While his pictures feature the Lie hit-maker where he can be seen striking different poses with his guitar while in one he holds a bouquet of blue flowers.

Fans have been raving in the comments section over Jimin’s Serenade, a project he teased ahead of the release of his second solo album, Muse.

A user commented, “My MJ, Jimin can’t wait for MUSE!”

“It’s giving me MJ vibes and I love it,” another wrote.