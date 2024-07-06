 
Geo News

BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept

BTS Jimin hinted at a new music project, 'Serenade' ahead of his album, 'Muse' release

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

BTS Jimin gives off MJ vibes in new Serenade concept
BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept

BTS Jimin just teased yet another musical project coming our way and he looks rather Michael Jackson coded.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, the official account of the popular K-pop boyband, BTS’ official Instagram page, uploaded six different concepts of Jimin’s upcoming endeavor titled, Serenade.

With one teaser and five pictures, Jimin could be seen posing with an electric guitar and a rock-star themed jacket that majorly resembles the glamorous looks Michael Jackson used to carry.

BTS Jimin gives off MJ vibes in new Serenade concept

Particularly speaking of the video, Jimin could be seen holding his guitar on stage as lights slowly lit up his surroundings and a blur zoom is made to his face.

While his pictures feature the Lie hit-maker where he can be seen striking different poses with his guitar while in one he holds a bouquet of blue flowers.

BTS Jimin gives off MJ vibes in new Serenade concept

Fans have been raving in the comments section over Jimin’s Serenade, a project he teased ahead of the release of his second solo album, Muse.

BTS Jimin gives off MJ vibes in new Serenade concept

A user commented, “My MJ, Jimin can’t wait for MUSE!”

BTS Jimin gives off MJ vibes in new Serenade concept

“It’s giving me MJ vibes and I love it,” another wrote.

Kevin Costner finally moves on from past romances: Source
Kevin Costner finally moves on from past romances: Source
Justin Timberlake's brand struggles to become household name: Source
Justin Timberlake's brand struggles to become household name: Source
'Barbie' star reveals sweet gesture he does to Margot Robbie
'Barbie' star reveals sweet gesture he does to Margot Robbie
Pat Tillman award not the only reason military peers detest Prince Harry
Pat Tillman award not the only reason military peers detest Prince Harry
Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media
Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media
Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince William's future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince William's future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William's priorities revealed amid 'very difficult' time
Prince William's priorities revealed amid 'very difficult' time
HBO swings axe on 'Arkham Asylum' sets in 'Batman' universe
HBO swings axe on 'Arkham Asylum' sets in 'Batman' universe