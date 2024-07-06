Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck

Kendrick Lamar was blasting Drake in his beef, and his recent music video of Not Like Us kept on the heat about Drizzy, the Compton rapper's fans say.



Taking to X, many shared their two cents on the video directed by Dave Free and the Grammy winner himself.

The video clicked over 15 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after a closing shot showed an owl in a cage seemingly pointing to Drake's OVO logo.

But not everything was going against Drake, as Lil Wayne recently named him one of his top five all-time best rappers.

"My Top 5 rappers of all time are JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, ummm… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy."

The Toronto rap star was from the start in the good books of Weezy. "I [saw] potential. When Drake's music was brought to me from the homie Jas [Prince], it was about rap. I was like, 'This dude sound different.'"

"Then one day I heard, '[singing voice].' Like, 'What the **** was that?' I remember asking Mack [Maine], Who is that on the hook?' He's like, 'That's him too!.'" he told the I Am Athlete podcast.