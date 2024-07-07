 
Geo News

Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle for forever UK return, expert tells future

Prince Harry is expected to come back to the UK in 10 years

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle for forever UK return, expert tells future
Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle for forever UK return, expert tells future

Prince Harry is destined to come back to the UK, but without Meghan Markle, an expert reveals.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been feeling homesick as he spends his life in America alongside the Duchess and kids, will come back to his homeland in a decade’s time.

The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, historian and biographer Hugo Vickers tells The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson.

Hugo said: “I think he’ll come home. If he comes home, it will be very nice for him, because he won’t particularly want to, he’s quite angry I think.”

Matt then asked: “Do you think he’ll come home alone?”

The Royal expert affirmed: “Yes I do.

“The King, as I have mentioned before, has left the door wide open for him to do that.

“And he was doing such a good job before…he looked so happy.

"Usually you’re happy when you’re doing your duty, and you’re doing it for other people, and you’re putting things into life.

“I personally think he’s [Harry] petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her to be honest,” he claimed.

“That’s kind of a tricky one to say. It’s a horrible syndrome to get into.”

Matt continued: “We were told last year, that he [Harry] was feeling a little homesick.

“And I do worry, when they were here, they were apparently so full of ideas - waking up at 5am in the morning coming up with all these ideas,” said Hugo.

“I am disappointed they have gone to America, after turning on the Royal Family with all their shows,” he noted.

Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland
Dua Lipa makes major headway on London home's mega basement after legal battle
Dua Lipa makes major headway on London home's mega basement after legal battle
Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source
BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept
BTS Jimin gives off 'MJ vibes' in new 'Serenade' concept