Prince Harry to leave Meghan Markle for forever UK return, expert tells future

Prince Harry is destined to come back to the UK, but without Meghan Markle, an expert reveals.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been feeling homesick as he spends his life in America alongside the Duchess and kids, will come back to his homeland in a decade’s time.

The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, historian and biographer Hugo Vickers tells The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson.

Hugo said: “I think he’ll come home. If he comes home, it will be very nice for him, because he won’t particularly want to, he’s quite angry I think.”

Matt then asked: “Do you think he’ll come home alone?”

The Royal expert affirmed: “Yes I do.

“The King, as I have mentioned before, has left the door wide open for him to do that.

“And he was doing such a good job before…he looked so happy.

"Usually you’re happy when you’re doing your duty, and you’re doing it for other people, and you’re putting things into life.

“I personally think he’s [Harry] petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her to be honest,” he claimed.

“That’s kind of a tricky one to say. It’s a horrible syndrome to get into.”

Matt continued: “We were told last year, that he [Harry] was feeling a little homesick.

“And I do worry, when they were here, they were apparently so full of ideas - waking up at 5am in the morning coming up with all these ideas,” said Hugo.

“I am disappointed they have gone to America, after turning on the Royal Family with all their shows,” he noted.