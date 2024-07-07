 
Kate Middleton issues first statement ahead of Wimbledon appearance

July 07, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued her first public statement ahead of her much-anticipated Wimbledon appearance.

The future queen broke her silence by issuing a personal statement of gratitude to Andy Murray.

The Princess of Wales sent a personal message to Andy Murray as his Wimbledon career ends.

Kate Middleton took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram stories to release her statement.

She says, “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud Andy Murray.

“On behalf of all of us, thank you! C,” the Princess further said using the initial of her name Catherine.

Kate issued the statement as Wimbledon organizers are “hopeful” she will make an appearance before the matches end on July 14.

Speaking to the Daily Beast about Kate Middleton’s much-anticipated public appearance since Trooping the Colour, a friend of her said hopes are high that the Princess might stage a return to the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The friend told the publication: “It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days. A lot depends on the timing of the treatments.”

The insider went on saying Kate Middleton made it to Trooping the Colour, “so if she can make Wimbledon, she will.”

