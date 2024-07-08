Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt

Teresa Giudice fans are seemingly feeling embarrassed on her behalf after her recent Photoshop attempt.



The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was cheering up her best friend Bravolebrity Larsa Pippen on her birthday with an Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you ????,” Giudice captioned the photo with the Real Housewives of Miami star.

Giudice, 52, used a picture of the two in bikini with a beachy background which seemed to be at odds.

Fans were quick to notice the outline of their bodies which seemed to be cut from a different photo and placed on an image of a beach they weren’t actually at together.



“What in the Photoshop is happening,” one critic wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

A second user joined the comment section, writing, “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.”

“Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?” another fan asked.

And the trolling went on as someone remarked, “This has got to be the worst Photoshop I’ve ever seen.”

Pippen, 50, didnt respond to the comments and reposted it on her Instagram Stories with the text 'Love u.'

Giudice later turned off the comments to the post but kept the post.

This isn't the first time she’s been slammed for heavily editing her photos as she was previously criticised for seemingly editing her face, which featured smooth skin and super whitened teeth in June 2023.