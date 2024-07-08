 
Geo News

Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt

Teresa Giudice later turned off the comments but still has the post on her feed

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Teresa Giudice slammed over worst Photoshop attempt
Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt

Teresa Giudice fans are seemingly feeling embarrassed on her behalf after her recent Photoshop attempt.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was cheering up her best friend Bravolebrity Larsa Pippen on her birthday with an Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you ????,” Giudice captioned the photo with the Real Housewives of Miami star.

Giudice, 52, used a picture of the two in bikini with a beachy background which seemed to be at odds.

Fans were quick to notice the outline of their bodies which seemed to be cut from a different photo and placed on an image of a beach they weren’t actually at together.

“What in the Photoshop is happening,” one critic wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

A second user joined the comment section, writing, “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.”

“Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?” another fan asked.

And the trolling went on as someone remarked, “This has got to be the worst Photoshop I’ve ever seen.”

Pippen, 50, didnt respond to the comments and reposted it on her Instagram Stories with the text 'Love u.'

Giudice later turned off the comments to the post but kept the post.

This isn't the first time she’s been slammed for heavily editing her photos as she was previously criticised for seemingly editing her face, which featured smooth skin and super whitened teeth in June 2023.

John Cena bids farewell to WWE after legendary career
John Cena bids farewell to WWE after legendary career
Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to tears during Amsterdam show
Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to tears during Amsterdam show
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for wearing a white diaper
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for wearing a white diaper
Patrick Mahomes shows off wife Brittany at Winbledon
Patrick Mahomes shows off wife Brittany at Winbledon
Mick Jagger delivers energetic performance in Vancouver show
Mick Jagger delivers energetic performance in Vancouver show
What's inside Miranda Hart's new book?
What's inside Miranda Hart's new book?
Martha Stewart's debate with critics escalates
Martha Stewart's debate with critics escalates
Emma Roberts reveals why 'Madame Web' flopped at box office
Emma Roberts reveals why 'Madame Web' flopped at box office