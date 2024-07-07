Missy Elliott set to host special event on July 10

Missy Elliott will be hosting a special event in downtown Los Angeles, on Wednesday, July 10.



Fans are invited to Missy Elliott Presents Party on the Plaza: An Out of This World Experience, presented in partnership with The Music Center and Gloria Molina Grande Park, at Jerry Moss Plaza this week.

The event will start at 7 p.m. on July 10. Elliott is expected to give an onstage welcome at 7:30 p.m. By the end of the dance party, a 'can’t-miss surprise' is planned to wrap the hip-hop icon’s fun night.

The party, which is set to feature live DJs and Elliott’s tour dancers, coincides with the Out of This World Dance Challenge Elliott recently announced, and takes place ahead of her duo of headlining dates at the Crypto.com Arena on July 11 to 12.

Party on the Plaza is produced by Monami Entertainment and Wright Productions, and sponsored by adidas, PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila. and Monster Energy.

Better known as Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott was the top female hip-hop album seller throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to Top 10 hits like , Lose Control, Get Ur Freak On, Gossip Folks, and Work It—which won the Grammy in 2004 for Best Female Rap Solo Performance as well as MTV’s Video of the Year Award.

Her groundbreaking songs dealing with topics including feminism, gender equality, and body positivity.