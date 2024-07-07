Kanye West finally gets big stadium to show his talent after years

For months, Kanye West was reportedly trying to get a stadium in Europe to perform. However, the gates of the Western world remained closed for him, but not South Korea.



The country's media giant Channel Candy shook the music scene by teasing via a post on Instagram about the Donda rapper having a show on August 23 at Gyeonggi Goyang Stadium, according to multiple outlets.

It appears to be a joint concert because the sign references Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, who popularized these symbols after their album Vultures 1.



The Chicago rap star last visited the country fourteen years ago at the 2010 'Summer Week&T Festival' in Gangwon Yangyang's Naksan Beach.

"Ye will be showcasing special stages at this concert. He will be working closely with Channel Candy for creative directing of the show to meet the audiences' expectations," Channel Candy added.

Keeping concerts in mind, it was similarly said the Power hitmaker, who was in Russia recently, was heading to perform there.

However, this unfolded to be a rumour after reports said Kanye was in the country to celebrate his brand Yeezy's head of design, Gosha Rubchinskiy's 40th birthday.