Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to tears during Amsterdam show

Taylor Swift made boyfriend Travis Kelce emotional during Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam.

On July 6, Kelce attended the show at Johan Cruijff Arena, where Swift performed special mashup.

The Blank Space hitmaker performed Mary's Song, So High School, and Everything Has Changed mashup, with lyrical nods to Kelce.

During the performance, the NFL star was seen filming his girlfriend on his phone and wiping his eyes several times, especially during the touching lines from Everything Has Changed.

"Cause all I know is we said, "Hello"/ And your eyes look like comin' home/ All I know is a simple name/And everything has changed," Swift sang.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video posted by a fan on social media.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also attended the concert and was seen checking on Kelce as he wiped his eyes.

The crowd cheered loudly when Kelce clapped and raised his arms during the closing lyrics of Mary's Song, which lyrics stated, "I'll by 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my."

The lyrics held held special meaning since his jersey number is 87 and both he and Swift were born in 1989.