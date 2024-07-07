John Cena bids farewell to WWE after legendary career

John Cena has officially announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.

As reported by BBC, during the WWE Money in the Bank event held in Canada, the announcement came as a shock for fans.

Cena has been a fixture in WWE since 2001 and has won the world championship 16 times.

The iconic wrestler and actor stated that his final match in the ring will be part of a farewell tour scheduled for 2025.

Addressing the audience in Toronto, Cena expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans.

"Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE," Cena said, adding to audiences cheers, "What an incredible gesture of kindness."

He wore a t-shirt with the words The Last Time is Now and his trademark denim shorts, known as jorts, symbolizing his farewell from the wrestling ring.

In a press conference following the event, Cena shared that while he feels physically at his limit, he intends to continue his association with WWE in other capacities.

He emphasized his enduring love for the WWE community and thanked them for allowing him to entertain in "the house that you built."