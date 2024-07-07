Taylor Swift wants 'marriage clarity' from Travis Kelce after Joe Alwyn era

Taylor Swift reportedly want clarity from Travis Kelce when it comes to marriage.

As per Star report, sources close to the couple have revealed that after terrible heartbreak from Joe Alwyn, now Swift is keen on understanding Kelce's seriousness about their relationship.

"She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," insider revealed.

According to sources the Blank Space crooner changed so many things during her relationship with Alwyn, which ended in 2023 without a proposal despite discussions about starting a family.

"Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody," insider said.

They added, "they’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet."

Swift and Kelce, who went public with their romance in September 2023, have been increasingly visible together.

"Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis, She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married," the source claimed.