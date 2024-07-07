Photo: Anne Marie reflects on motherhood journey with baby Seven: 'Best baby'

Anne Marie’s baby daughter has taken after her mother when it comes to having the penchant for music.

For those unversed, the songstress welcomed her first child , named Seven, with partner Slowthai this year in March.

The new mother recently had a confessional with OK! and touched on how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

“Every day is different and every day I am learning something new. Before the festivals started this year I was just at home learning everything, but now I am going on the road and adjusting to that,” she began.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S crooner went on to address that Seven is the “best baby possible,” who loves music just like her mother.

Elaborating more on her transformation after becoming a mother, she noted, “I think I am learning that every day is different and trying to go with the flow. It is mad, but I think I’ve been blessed with an amazing baby.”

“She loves music, she loves noise, she loves sleep, and she loves food. So I’ve pretty much been given the best baby possible for the life that I live. It would be pretty bad if she didn’t like music!” she declared in conclusion.