Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'

Cara Delevingne opened up about her journey to sobriety.

"I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed," Delevingne told The Sunday Times.

Delevingne, who entered rehab in 2022, described the pivotal moment when she decided to seek help after photos of her looking "wasted" surfaced following a festival.

"It was a stupid decision to go straight from a festival to work. I should have waited a day. But it was going to happen to me anyway, there were plenty of photos out there of me looking wasted," she said.

The Suicide Squad actress shared how sobriety has enabled her to pursue new ventures, including launching a non-alcoholic Prosecco brand called Della Vite Zero.

She also highlighted her recent success in the West End production of Cabaret, a role she believes she wouldn't have landed if she hadn't gotten clean.