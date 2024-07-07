 
Geo News

Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'

Cara Delevingne opened up about sobriety journey landed 'Cabaret' role

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral wasted photos
Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'

Cara Delevingne opened up about her journey to sobriety.

"I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed," Delevingne told The Sunday Times.

Delevingne, who entered rehab in 2022, described the pivotal moment when she decided to seek help after photos of her looking "wasted" surfaced following a festival.

"It was a stupid decision to go straight from a festival to work. I should have waited a day. But it was going to happen to me anyway, there were plenty of photos out there of me looking wasted," she said.

The Suicide Squad actress shared how sobriety has enabled her to pursue new ventures, including launching a non-alcoholic Prosecco brand called Della Vite Zero.

She also highlighted her recent success in the West End production of Cabaret, a role she believes she wouldn't have landed if she hadn't gotten clean.

John Cena bids farewell to WWE after legendary career
John Cena bids farewell to WWE after legendary career
Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to tears during Amsterdam show
Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to tears during Amsterdam show
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for wearing a white diaper
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans for wearing a white diaper
Patrick Mahomes shows off wife Brittany at Winbledon
Patrick Mahomes shows off wife Brittany at Winbledon
Mick Jagger delivers energetic performance in Vancouver show
Mick Jagger delivers energetic performance in Vancouver show
What's inside Miranda Hart's new book?
What's inside Miranda Hart's new book?
Martha Stewart's debate with critics escalates
Martha Stewart's debate with critics escalates
Emma Roberts reveals why 'Madame Web' flopped at box office
Emma Roberts reveals why 'Madame Web' flopped at box office