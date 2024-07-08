Photo: Cara Delevingne reflects on underage drinking, house fire

Cara Delevingne recently shed light on her struggles with substance abuse.

In a new confessional with The Sunday Times, the fashion mogul revealed the age at which she first started getting drunk.

Spilling the beans on the matter, she kicked off by claiming that she "got drunk that day" in 2001 when she met the interviewer as a kid.

The now-31-year-old star confessed, “I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk.”

Later in the chat, Cara weighed on the horrific fire incident which took places at her Los Angles house earlier this year in March..

Recalling the event, she remarked, “It s*****.”

Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude that everyone came out of the house safe and sound, including her pet cats.

“But everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that," she continued.

Wrapping up the chat, she told the outlet, "It would still affect me really deeply. Of course it affected me, it’s super sad," she said. "It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad.”