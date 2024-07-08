 
Jennifer Lopez enjoys bike ride with her vocal coach, amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a bike ride with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey, on Fourth of July weekend, while Ben Affleck stayed in Los Angeles

July 08, 2024

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a bike ride with her vocal coach Stevie Mackey in the Hamptons over Fourth of July weekend while Ben Affleck stayed in Los Angeles during the couple’s alleged divorce rumors.

In regards to the picture, Lopez was sitting on matching Linus bikes in front of summerhouse on a gravel road. Mackey captioned that picture on Instagram, “Good times, good friends, good wheels.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mackey also shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story, amid Lopez’s marital woes, “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.”


Meanwhile, Ben Affleck stayed in Los Angeles.

In regards to Jennifer’s dressing, she donned a brown sweater, wide-leg linen pants and white snickers, along with her wedding ring.

Moreover, the actress smoldered the camera with her hair up in a ponytail and full face of glam.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Fourth of July in New York with her wedding ring on. However, she hasn’t been photographed with her husband in more than a month. 

