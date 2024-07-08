 
Princess Diana's former aide reflects on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage

A royal expert has also dubbed Meghan Markle ‘difficult’ and claimed that Prince Harry is ‘bored’ with the duchess

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Princess Diana's former aide reflects on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe has reflected on Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and voiced his concerns.

Speaking to the GB News, when Ken was asked if he believes Prince Harry is happy, he commented: “I don’t think he is.”

He explained, “If you look at him up until the point of his marriage, Harry was the joker. The most popular member of the royal family. Even more popular at that time than the late Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II]. Then suddenly, his popularity and [Meghan’s] popularity plummeted to levels I don’t think anyone imagined.”

Reflecting on Harry and Meghan’s current relationship, the former aide claimed, “Whether he is completely under her control, some people say that he is. I can’t say that in all honesty. It seems to me that something is not quite right in that relationship.”

Ken Wharfe was Princess Diana’s bodyguard from 1988 to 1993.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has dubbed Meghan Markle ‘difficult’ and claimed that Harry is ‘bored’ with the duchess.

