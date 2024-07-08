 
Geo News

Prince Harry caught off guard by Pat Tillman award backlash

Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman award on July 11 at ESPY Awards

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Prince Harry caught off guard by Pat Tillman award backlash
Prince Harry caught off guard by Pat Tillman award backlash

Prince Harry is not as excited for the Pat Tillman award as he was before, following the backlash.

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the famous award for his contribution to the Invictus Games at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11.

However, the announcement sparked a nerve among the public, including the late war hero’s mother Mary Tillman.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she spoke of the accolade named after the former NFL star who quit his sporting career for the US Army.

Now, sources tell Telegraph that Harry was “stunned' by the backlash.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow when the Duke of Sussex is criticized about anything relating to his military record and work with veterans. Harry's legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that's his real passion,” they said.

The insider continued, “This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”

Ice Spice responds to audience for 'booing' Taylor Swift's song
Ice Spice responds to audience for 'booing' Taylor Swift's song
Jenn Tran gushes over her upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette'
Jenn Tran gushes over her upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette'
Wells Adams pens down a heartfelt note for wife Sarah Hyland
Wells Adams pens down a heartfelt note for wife Sarah Hyland
Matthew McConaughey marks son Levi's 16th birthday
Matthew McConaughey marks son Levi's 16th birthday
Minnie Driver reveals she escaped ‘biggest mistake' of her life
Minnie Driver reveals she escaped ‘biggest mistake' of her life
Internet slams 'House of the Dragon' weak female characters
Internet slams 'House of the Dragon' weak female characters
Olivia Attwood reflects on career shift from grid girl to TV star
Olivia Attwood reflects on career shift from grid girl to TV star
Cara Delevingne reflects on underage drinking, house fire
Cara Delevingne reflects on underage drinking, house fire