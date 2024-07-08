Prince Harry caught off guard by Pat Tillman award backlash

Prince Harry is not as excited for the Pat Tillman award as he was before, following the backlash.

The Duke of Sussex is set to receive the famous award for his contribution to the Invictus Games at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11.

However, the announcement sparked a nerve among the public, including the late war hero’s mother Mary Tillman.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she spoke of the accolade named after the former NFL star who quit his sporting career for the US Army.

Now, sources tell Telegraph that Harry was “stunned' by the backlash.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow when the Duke of Sussex is criticized about anything relating to his military record and work with veterans. Harry's legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that's his real passion,” they said.

The insider continued, “This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”