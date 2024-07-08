Lady Louise Windsor to follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor is expected to "follow in Princess Kate's footsteps" and protect her future partner from the public.



This has been claimed by royal expert Gareth Russell while speaking to GB News.

It comes after she was supported by a university friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp as she competed for the first time in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk last month.

The royal expert reflected on an appropriate time for Lady Louise to introduce her future partner to the Royal Family and the public.

Russell said: "There's probably no firm limit on when she would introduce a partner to members of the Royal Family.

"Probably a bigger leap would be introducing them to the public and allowing that amount of speculation and access to your private life.”

Russell also claimed that Lady Louise is expected to follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who dated for a decade before getting married in 2011.

The royal expert said, "With the relationship between William and Catherine, there was a lengthy period of which it was private.”