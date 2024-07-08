King Charles joyfully welcomes West Indies cricket team, video goes viral

Buckingham Palace has released a video featuring King Charles welcoming the West Indies Test cricket team ahead of its opening Test match of the summer against England at Lord's.

In the video, the monarch could be seen interacting with the athletes, laughing, shaking their hands and posing for a snap with the whole squad.

“Ready for the first Test at Lord’s!” the Palace captioned the post.

“As Head of The Commonwealth, The King has hosted the West Indies Test cricket team at Buckingham Palace, ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s this week,” they added.

"The squad were joined by High Commissioners from across the Caribbean, which has been heavily affected by the devastation of Hurricane Beryl.”

The King, who is the head of the Commonwealth, showed his compassion and concern for the victims of Hurricane Beryl during the meeting, revealed Captain Kraigg Brathwaite.



"Hurricane Beryl has been devastating but we want to make West Indians proud and put a smile on their faces during these tough times,” he said.

He also expressed the team's gratitude for the invitation, saying that he had a "good chat" with Charles about horses and their shared passion for the sport.

"We were honoured to be invited and it was a great opportunity for the whole team to be here,” Brathwaite said.