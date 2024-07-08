Jennifer Lopez's new music video hints at her failing marriage to Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the anniversary of one of her empowerment songs named Cambia el Paso amid her rumoured split with Ben Affleck.



The Parker actress took to her Instagram and shared her music video for 2021's song, a short simple track she co-wrote about taking control and changing one's own circumstances.

In the throwback clip, the 54-year-old actress stunned as she playfully rolls around on a beach in a striking silver bustier and denim shorts.

When translated from Spanish to English, one line of lyric reads: 'Her life is better now without him … she doesn't need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail.' Another verse includes the lyrics: 'He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms.'

The lyrics of the song seems to be hinting at her ongoing divorce drama with Affleck. They appear to hint that Lopez is finally ready to move on from her two-year marriage to the Gone Girl actor.

The pair has been at the center of split rumors for months, and are said to be 'on the edge of divorce. However, Jennifer is said to be living in the couple's house while Affleck has moved out.



JLo and Affleck got married in July 2022 after they rekindled their relationship in July 2021.



Lopez has been married four times, her most recent marriage being with Ben Affleck.

She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014.