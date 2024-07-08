 
Emma Roberts forced to carry her boots on a sandy party in New York

July 08, 2024

Emma Roberts wears white high heeled-booties as she attended the sandy party inside The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk in New York on Sunday.

Since it was a sandy party, Roberts ended up choosing the wrong footwear and was forced to carry the boots as she trudged her way through the 2K-foot-long private beach while wearing a black sailor-bib mini-dress.

In regards to Emma’s dressing, she completed her look with sunglasses along a beige tote bag in one hand while in the other, he had her beverage for the sunny day.

It is pertinent to mention that Emma spent the weekend party-hopping in the Hamptous where she bumped into her former Scream Queens castmate Lea Michele, who’s also pregnant with her second child.

The Delicate star also reposted a post by Bethenny Frankel as she hung out with The Real Housewives of New York City alums Bethenny Frankel, along with her daughter Bryn Hoppy, and Luann de Lesseps at the same bash, gushing: “Housewives dreams come true!”

As far as Emma’s career is concerned, she executively produced the 110-minute flick which features Tom Hopper, Gabrielle Union, Desi Lydic, and Dave Foley.

