King Charles' plan pays off amid criticism

King Charles' decision to slim down monarchy with fewer working royals has been hailed as it seems to be benefiting the Royal family.



Prince William also has the same views about the future of the monarchy as his father as he will not be elevating the status of other family members to ‘senior working members.

However, amid absence of Kate Middleton and Princess Anne, there have been concerns that new family members should be brought in to ease the burden.

But former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised the monarch and Prince of Wales in their approach, saying that it aligns with European monarchies and addresses taxpayer criticism.

"I still hold to the idea that the slimmed down Royal Family IS indeed the right model for the future," the expert explained, as per The Express.

She continued: "It's in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much."

"Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit."

She further added, "I think the King and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse.”