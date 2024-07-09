Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday party

Lindsay Lohan shares glimpses from her 38th birthday bash

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 38th birthday with in style with her loved ones.

The Mean Girls actress shared a carousel of pictures for from her 38th birthday bash on Sunday, July 7th.

As far as the carousel post is concerned, she shared images with some of her closest friends, including her sister Aliana, hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, friends Julier Angus and Courtenay Semel. Moreover, she also shared pictures with her brother Dakota and her husband Bader Shammas.

It is pertinent to mention that Lohan posed as she presented her birthday cake filled with candles.

In regards to her husband Shammas, she posed with, while placing her hand lovingly on his chest. The fans got a glimpse of the stunning birthday dinner setup as well.

The Freaky Friday star captioned her birthday post, "Cakes and candles.”

Lohan's latest birthday-related carousel post came after she shared a smiling selfie on Instagram last week to mark "another trip around the sun."



She added in the caption, "Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes.”

In the snap, Lohan posed in front of a hedge wall filled with green leaves while wearing a white blouse and a festive birthday hat featuring faux candles.

As far as the actress’ career is concerned, Lindasy has been taking a trip down memory lane recently.

While speaking to Nightline about beginning production on the upcoming Freaky Friday 2 after the original version of the film was released back in 2003, Lohan stated, “"For me, it was when I went on to the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that's not just Freaky Friday.”