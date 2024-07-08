Norman Reedus shares plans for Daryl Dixon spin off of ‘The Walking Dead'

Norman Reedus has big plans for 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' seasons

Norman Reedus wants to keep making more seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Reedus teased that he has “maybe six or seven more years” of the character left in him. The actor wants to keep reinventing The Walking Dead franchise as season 2 of the show premiers on September 29.

“The Daryl Dixon spin-off has given me an opportunity to take the show in a direction that’s different to the original show,” he shared with Mr. Feelgood.

“I didn’t want to make the same show again in a different location,” he stated of the spin-off.

“I wanted to reinvent it. And they let me, with the other like-minded people involved, invent something new. So it feels fresh to me. It’s in a different language. It’s shot a different way. It’s not really about zombies, and who’s going to get bit this week, it’s completely different. So as long as I keep reinventing it, it’s fun,” he added.

The Daryl Dixon spin-off of the show is set in France, the country of origin of the virus.

“We went to Paris, and we didn’t want to make an American show and drop it in a European country, not have it reflect anything of the place that we were filming it at,” Reedus said.

“So we wanted the French people to look at it and feel like it was their show, too. And it worked. French people love the show. So I’m excited for them to see season two,” he added.