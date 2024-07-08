Selena Gomez has talked about 'marriage and children’ with Benny: Report

Selena Gomez was seen clinging with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, at their Fourth Of July party in Malibu.

According to Mail Online, all the stars flocked to the Hamptons for the Independence Day bash at Michael Rubin's $50 million mansion, Selena and Benny stayed out west.

In one of of the pictures obtained by paparazzi the 31-year-old pop star stayed with her boyfriend who placed his hands affectionately on her shoulder while she wrapped an arm around his waist.

It is pertinent to mention that Selena was surrounded by her friends with whom she was spotted enjoying her time on the beach during the sweltering California summer.

According to Mail Online, Selena has ‘talked about marriage and children’ with Benny as she thinks ‘he is the one.’

In regards to their relationship, Selena Gomez made it public with Benny in December and revealed that they had been dating secretly for the past six months.

It has also been reported by US Weekly that a source claimed, "Selena is ready to settle down as she feels she has found the love of her life."

The source began at length by explaining, "He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever."

Moreover, the insider told Us Weekly, "She definitely sees this relationship going the distance, noting that her 'friends and family' are also enthusiastic about the match."

Subsequently, the insider shared details of their long-term plans, saying: "They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."