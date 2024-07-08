'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script

Joanna Page is eagerly awaiting the script for the beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacy finale.

As reported by BBC, Joanna, who plays the role of Stacy in the series, expressed her excitement and curiosity about the show's upcoming Christmas special finale.

"I don't know anything... I'm the same as everyone else back home... I can't wait to find out what's happened," Joanna told.

Reflecting on her initial reactions to past scripts, the Dolittle star recalled the shock and intrigue she experienced, particularly when she discovered pivotal plot twists.

Joanna said, "I was doing it on my phone, and I got to the end and it says ‘Nessa goes down on one knee and says will you marry me?" adding, "I remember scrolling and going 'what, what? That can’t be the end! That can’t be the end! What does he say, what does he say?"

"So, I’m the same as everybody – what happens? " the Dream Horse actress said.

Scheduled to air on Christmas Day, the episode promises to tie up loose ends from the series, including the unresolved question of whether Smithy will accept Nessa's proposal.

"It’s going to be so funny getting us all together again and just seeing what we’re all like, because we have – we’ve all just grown up," Joanna noted.