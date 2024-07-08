 
Geo News

'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script

Joanna Page excited for 'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas finale but knows nothing

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page clueless about finale script
'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script

Joanna Page is eagerly awaiting the script for the beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacy finale.

As reported by BBC, Joanna, who plays the role of Stacy in the series, expressed her excitement and curiosity about the show's upcoming Christmas special finale.

"I don't know anything... I'm the same as everyone else back home... I can't wait to find out what's happened," Joanna told.

Reflecting on her initial reactions to past scripts, the Dolittle star recalled the shock and intrigue she experienced, particularly when she discovered pivotal plot twists.

Joanna said, "I was doing it on my phone, and I got to the end and it says ‘Nessa goes down on one knee and says will you marry me?" adding, "I remember scrolling and going 'what, what? That can’t be the end! That can’t be the end! What does he say, what does he say?"

"So, I’m the same as everybody – what happens? " the Dream Horse actress said.

Scheduled to air on Christmas Day, the episode promises to tie up loose ends from the series, including the unresolved question of whether Smithy will accept Nessa's proposal.

"It’s going to be so funny getting us all together again and just seeing what we’re all like, because we have – we’ve all just grown up," Joanna noted.

Lana Del Rey, Quavo's 'Tough' crowned top new song by fans
Lana Del Rey, Quavo's 'Tough' crowned top new song by fans
Will Simon Cowell save UK music with next Zayn Malik?
Will Simon Cowell save UK music with next Zayn Malik?
Jennifer Lopez enjoys bike ride with her vocal coach, amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez enjoys bike ride with her vocal coach, amid divorce rumors
Emma Roberts forced to carry her boots on a sandy party in New York
Emma Roberts forced to carry her boots on a sandy party in New York
Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt
Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt
THIS actor hasn't spoken to Chris Evans
THIS actor hasn't spoken to Chris Evans
Missy Elliott set to host special event on July 10
Missy Elliott set to host special event on July 10
Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'
Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'