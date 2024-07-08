Mind blowing facts about Brad Pitt's upcoming movie ‘F1' revealed

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are leading Joseph Kosinski directed movie 'F1'

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris have been shooting thrilling F1 scenes at real Formula 1 race tracks and Grand Prix.

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, debuted its first trailer on Sunday. Joseph, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, has had Pitt and Idris drive the cars themselves, with the movie being shot at real F1 race tracks and padlocks with real Formula 1 teams and drivers.

Director Joseph told Deadline: “We’ve got Brad and Damson actually driving the cars, which is pretty spectacular in itself, but to do that in front of a live audience and at the speeds they’re doing it and figuring out a way to capture it…”

“The logistics of it are unlike anything I’ve done before. We’re shooting at the actual Grands Prix, there are certain aspects of this film where we’re working in very, very tight windows, shooting on the track, between practice and qualifying sessions, in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” he added.

“Last year, at Silverstone, we had a scene we shot on the grid. I think we had something like nine minutes to shoot a one, or one-and-a-half-page dialogue scene with three actors. It’s like a pitstop,” he added.

Revealing how new technology was used to make the movie, Joseph said: “We have bespoke cameras for this that are very small and light so that they don’t impede the performance of the car too much…”

“It’s the next generation from what we did on Top Gun [Maverick, which he also directed]. Everything is much smaller and the big innovation that is that we’re now able to control the movement of the cameras on the cars,” he revealed.

“We’re not locked into these kinds of fixed positions we had on Top Gun. Now we have real-time control of panning and focusing them while shooting through a very extensive RF network that we’ve built around the tracks,” he added.