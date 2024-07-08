Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard talks about her mystery beau

Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard is sharing some insight into her mystery man

Lindsay Hubbard is expecting her baby with a mystery boyfriend, but she’s shared some information about him recently.

Lindsay revealed this year that she’s dating an ex of hers, however, he’s not a Bravo star like her. Her beau is a doctor who works in biotech investing.

“He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job,” Lindsay told People. “Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

The Summer House star revealed her pregnancy on the Fourth of July this year, with a slew of photos of her growing belly. In one of the pics, her beau’s hands could be seen wrapping her stomach.

“He’s a really loving man. Sweet and nurturing and understanding,” she added of her beau. “He’s highly emotionally intelligent. He’s probably one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met, and really handsome, of course.”

She explained: “I finally feel like I met my match with him. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work.”

Opening up about the time they found out they were expecting, she said: “Obviously, it was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us.”

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me. It just means the world to have someone like him by my side,” Lindsay Hubbard added of her mystery boyfriend.