Lana Del Rey, Quavo's 'Tough' crowned top new song by fans

Lana Del Rey and Quavo's latest collaborative track Tough has emerged as a top choice among music fans this week.

As reported by Billboard, the song released on June 28, Friday, garnered over 66% of the votes cast through poll.

Fans praised Tough for its dreamy hooks and memorable chorus, which features lyrics celebrating resilience and a rugged, old-school charm.

"Tough like the scarf on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff in your grandpa’s glass/ Life’s gonna do what it does/ Sure as the good lord’s up above/ I’m cut like a diamond shining in the rough, tough," the lyrics states.

Lana Del Rey surprised her audience by debuting the song live at Fenway Park during a sold-out stadium show, where Quavo joined her on stage for a memorable performance.

Quavo expressed confidence in the track's potential, dubbing it a contender for "Song of the Summer."

Lana Del Rey echoed this sentiment on social media, celebrating their collaboration with enthusiasm.

She wrote, "ur new song is out with the toughest rapper I know @quavohuncho."