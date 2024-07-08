Prince Harry wanted against ‘manufactured family drama' for next memoir

Prince Harry has been warned to steer clear of creating family drama for a future memoir

Prince Harry has been warned to steer clear of the Royal Family feud if he writes a sequel to his memoir Spare.

When Harry, the Duke of Sussex released his memoir Spare in early 2023, he shocked readers around the globe with his claims of being treated as a spare by his family.

Now, celebrity ghost writer Joshua Lisec says the Prince should refrain from talking about his family in any follow-up memoir.

“The possibility of a second memoir, what is it that he wants, what else does he want to be known for? Does he want to be known for family melodrama?" Joshua questioned in a talk with The Mirror.

"I don't think so. So, to relitigate Royal Family strife seems unwise, or to extend strife, to create or even wholesale manufacture family drama feels unwise," he added.

He then suggested that Harry could take inspiration from President John F. Kennedy's book and make a collection of memoirs. Kennedy’s book Profiles and Courage was a collection of stories of US senators.

"The objective of the book was to raise Kennedy's profile nationally and also to equate him with these other senators. He could choose how he would be perceived, oh he's the courage guy," Joshua said.

He further elabroated the idea: "This is an open question for Prince Harry, his agent and a publisher to answer, what would it be like if the working title for the sequel, or not even a sequel, a prequel, was Spares and it was a memoir-like collection of the stories of the second son or daughter of this Royal dynasty going back over the centuries.”