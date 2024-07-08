'Game of Thrones' star modesty at stake in upcoming stage show

Kit Harington, famously known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, is set to perform a lengthy nude scene in a play at a West End theatre, and the management is taking all precautions to stop any leak.



He will star next to the legendary actor Denzel Washington's daughter Olivia in the show called Slave Play, and it will held at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

The scene is said to be over 10 minutes long, with mirrors surrounding the stage.

In a bid to block any untoward incident, the management has come up with a plan to put stickers on the audience's cameras and a threat of legal action if anyone is caught filming, according to The Sun.

Insiders knowledgeable about the measures said, "The sex scene Kit's in is quite shocking," adding, "There are lots of mirrors on stage, so the audience can see his tackle from all angles."

The source added, "The scene lasts more than ten minutes, and bosses seem very concerned about it being recorded and leaked online — hence the stickers."

Adding, "Management really want to protect his modesty so they've threatened legal action if anyone is caught filming. Kit is a true pro, though, and doesn't break character when he sheds his clothes."