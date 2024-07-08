Margot Robbie dreamed 'tons' of kids amid pregnancy news with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed the news after couple was spotted several times with a noticeable baby bump during a vacation in Italy.

Previously, the Barbie star spoke about her desire for a large family, inspired by her own upbringing as one of four children.

In an interview with Daily Telegraph in 2016, Robbie said, "I want tons of children! Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number."

"I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later," the actress added.

Ackerley, whom Margot married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay in 2016, has been supportive of her career while maintaining a low-key presence himself.



The couple met on the set of Suite Française in 2013 and have since built a strong bond.