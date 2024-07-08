Bethenny Frankel opens up about 'gutting, brutal' breakup

Bethenny Frankel just opened up about her split with ex-fiancé Paul Bernon.

On Sunday’s episode of Just B With Bethenney podcast, has admitted that she “initiated” the breakup but revealed that the decision “was certainly mutual.”

As she addressed the fact that Bernon, an investment banker, hard launched his relationship with Aurora Culpo, she stated, how “It was gutting. It was brutal.”

“Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment,” she added.

The former Bravolebrity also revealed how her ex and Culpo had “committed to each other” after just six weeks of dating in contrast to how she had been with him for six years.

“It’s embarrassing,” the 53-year-old TV personality confessed to her viewers as she added, “Being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from — that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman — and that it regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under-the-radar person who had now gotten serious with someone.”

“When, ironically, I was the very-under-the-radar person,” Bethenney Frankel revealed with finality.