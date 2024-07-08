Big blow to Drake from Kanye West family amid Kendrick Lamar spat

In a beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West jumped on the latter's side, and now his daughter, North West, is similarly showing her support for the Compton rap star.



In a clip that went viral on TikTok, the 11-year-old was seen having a blast on the Grammy winner's Not Like Us, a diss against Drizzy, at his last-month gig, The Pop Out in Los Angeles.

Kanye previously told The Download podcast he was approached by Future to do a remix on Like That in a bid to "eliminate" Drake.

"Pluto called me, I went to the studio and laid that," the Donda hitmaker shared. "Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited — we was energized."

"Yo Dot, I got you," Ye raps. "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind/ I can't even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the ***** dry."

In the meantime, the music video of Not Like Us raked up over 15 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.