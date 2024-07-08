 
Geo News

Big blow to Drake from Kanye West family amid Kendrick Lamar spat

Kanye West daughter, North West, attended Kendrick Lamar's show during the beef with Drake

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Big blow to Drake from Kanye West family amid Kendrick Lamar spat
Big blow to Drake from Kanye West family amid Kendrick Lamar spat

In a beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West jumped on the latter's side, and now his daughter, North West, is similarly showing her support for the Compton rap star.

In a clip that went viral on TikTok, the 11-year-old was seen having a blast on the Grammy winner's Not Like Us, a diss against Drizzy, at his last-month gig, The Pop Out in Los Angeles.

Kanye previously told The Download podcast he was approached by Future to do a remix on Like That in a bid to "eliminate" Drake.

"Pluto called me, I went to the studio and laid that," the Donda hitmaker shared. "Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited — we was energized."

"Yo Dot, I got you," Ye raps. "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind/ I can't even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the ***** dry."

In the meantime, the music video of Not Like Us raked up over 15 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

'Game of Thrones' star modesty at stake in upcoming stage show
'Game of Thrones' star modesty at stake in upcoming stage show
Prince Harry wanted against ‘manufactured family drama' for next memoir
Prince Harry wanted against ‘manufactured family drama' for next memoir
Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard talks about her mystery beau
Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard talks about her mystery beau
Celebration gets hold of Ariana Grande in 'Eternal Sunshine' unseen clip
Celebration gets hold of Ariana Grande in 'Eternal Sunshine' unseen clip
Mind blowing facts about Brad Pitt's upcoming movie ‘F1' revealed
Mind blowing facts about Brad Pitt's upcoming movie ‘F1' revealed
Prince George to face strict royal ban in the year 2025
Prince George to face strict royal ban in the year 2025
'Everyone loved The Boys' intimate scene with octopus in s3
'Everyone loved The Boys' intimate scene with octopus in s3
Kate Middleton wants her children to have the 'best time' at Balmoral
Kate Middleton wants her children to have the 'best time' at Balmoral