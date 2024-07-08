SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics

SZA recently shared insights into the extreme lyrics of her song Kill Bill.

During an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date series, SZA reflected on the harshness of the song's words.

In the song, the Grammy-winning artist sings, "I might kill my ex."

SZA hilariously said about the line, "Oh my God. It’s like, after I said that, I was like, ‘That was so crazy and harsh,'" adding, "I was just randomly slightly enraged."

Kill Bill became a standout single from SZA's SOS album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

SZA revealed that the song's success was unexpected and that she recorded it in just one night with producers Carter Lang and Rob Bisel.

"I knew it would be something that pissed me off, It’s always a song that I don’t give a f--- about that’s just super easy, not the s--- that I put so much heart and energy into," SZA added.