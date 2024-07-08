 
Geo News

SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics

SZA reflect on 'I might kill my ex' lyric from 'Kill Bill'

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

SZA spills tea on controversial Kill Bill lyrics
SZA spills tea on controversial 'Kill Bill' lyrics

SZA recently shared insights into the extreme lyrics of her song Kill Bill.

During an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date series, SZA reflected on the harshness of the song's words.

In the song, the Grammy-winning artist sings, "I might kill my ex."

SZA hilariously said about the line, "Oh my God. It’s like, after I said that, I was like, ‘That was so crazy and harsh,'" adding, "I was just randomly slightly enraged."

Kill Bill became a standout single from SZA's SOS album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

SZA revealed that the song's success was unexpected and that she recorded it in just one night with producers Carter Lang and Rob Bisel.

"I knew it would be something that pissed me off, It’s always a song that I don’t give a f--- about that’s just super easy, not the s--- that I put so much heart and energy into," SZA added.

'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script
'Gavin & Stacey' star Joanna Page clueless about finale script
Will Simon Cowell save UK music with next Zayn Malik?
Will Simon Cowell save UK music with next Zayn Malik?
Jennifer Lopez enjoys bike ride with her vocal coach, amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez enjoys bike ride with her vocal coach, amid divorce rumors
Emma Roberts forced to carry her boots on a sandy party in New York
Emma Roberts forced to carry her boots on a sandy party in New York
Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt
Teresa Giudice slammed over 'worst Photoshop' attempt
THIS actor hasn't spoken to Chris Evans
THIS actor hasn't spoken to Chris Evans
Missy Elliott set to host special event on July 10
Missy Elliott set to host special event on July 10
Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'
Cara Delevingne reflects on sobriety journey after viral 'wasted photos'