Prince Harry knows Prince William would 'never' forgive for THIS action

Prince Harry once admitted Prince William would never forgive him for leaking personal details about their life as children.

The Duke of Sussex, who published memoir Spare back in 2023, told a major media outlet that he wished to release a second version of the scripture.

“It could have been two books, put it that way," he told the Telegraph. "And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

This comes as King Charles makes efforts to resolve conflict with Harry.

An insider tells The Times: "It's all very sad. While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.

"While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary… well, let's say recollections may vary once again."