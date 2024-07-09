 
Jamie Lee Curtis pens down a heartfelt note to stepfather Robert Brandt

The actress and film producer remembered her stepfather, who taught her that your handshake is your signature

July 09, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis recalled the time spent with her stepfather, Robert Brandt

The 65-year-old Oscar winner took to her official Instagram account and marked her stepfather’s birthday with a throwback photo.

It is pertinent to mention that Brandt was married to Curtis's mother, Janet Leigh from 1962 till her death in 2004.

In the post, the Freaky Friday star posted a black and white photo of her family holding hands which appears to be on a vacation.

Jamie Lee Curtis pens down a heartfelt note to stepfather Robert Brandt

Curtis’s mother was married to her father Tony Curtis before Brandt for 12 years.

Despite Brandt being her and her sisters’s stepfather she had a really close bond with him.

Curtis wrote in her caption, “Today is the anniversary of the birth of Robert Brandt, my 'step' father. The truth is, he raised me from three years on.”

"He was a young businessman, an ex Marine, who fell in love with a movie star with two very young daughters,” she noted.

The Knives Out star went on to say, "So much of my professional demeanor is from him and he taught me that 'your handshake is your signature' and to look people in the eye when you meet them. He also taught me manners and introduced me to the appreciation of nature and the outdoors and exercise and recreations."

"He was a good man and I miss him today. I'm always reminded of this big loss in my life every year around this time,” she concluded.

Previously, she paid tribute to both her father and stepfather in June on Father’s Day

