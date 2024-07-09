Tristan Thompson shares adorable photos with son Prince

Triston Thompson shares adorable photos with son Prince

Tristan Thompson enjoyed quality time with his eldest son, Prince.



The 42-year-old NBA star took to his official Instagram account on Monday and posted a series of pictures with his 7-year-old son Prince Oliver.

As the father-son duo spent some quality time, in the pictures they can be seen taking selfies while making funny faces.

Thompson wrote in his caption, "Lunch date with my Prince.”

In one of the pictures of the carousel, the 7-year-old posed with a cheeseburger at the table.

Moreover, the father of four also posted a snap of him with Prince playing outside near Christian Dior furniture.

For those unversed, Thompson welcomed Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

Additionally, he also shares three more children including a 6-year-old daughter, True and a 1-year-old son, Tatum with Khloe Kardashian as well as 2-year-old Theo whom he shares with fitness model, Maralee Nicholas.

His post came months after he shared a cute photo to his Instagram stories with his daughter, True.

He captioned the picture, “Mood.”